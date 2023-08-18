The Royal House has released this Friday the first images of the Princess of Asturias at the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza, where she entered this Thursday. In the different photographs, the heiress to the throne is seen wearing a military shirt, a camouflaged Army uniform and a cookie on her chest with the shield of the military teaching center, the cadet stripes and her last name: “Borbón Ortiz”.

The images show her with a serious face in formation in the courtyard, in class (writing with her left hand, since she is left-handed), listening to the instructions of another soldier or taking a canteen out of its packaging. She wears a military bucket hat and her hair is pinned up in a bun. She wears no earrings and her only accessory is a digital watch with a plastic strap.

Princess Leonor in one of the classes at the Zaragoza Military Academy, where she began her military career this Friday.

EFE/House of SM El Rey

During her first two weeks at the academy, the lady cadet Borbón Ortíz (which is her military name) is following the phase of adaptation to military life, before beginning the first academic year, which will conclude on October 7 with the oath of flag. The princess shares a cabin with 11 other companions, with common toilets and showers. The only private space for her is a work table and a closet. A captain, who received her on Thursday at the entrance to the academy, where the King, Queen Letizia and her sister, the Infanta Sofía, went to see her off, is her tutor.