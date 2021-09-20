Princess Beatrice, daughter of Andrew of York and Sarah Ferguson, gave birth to her first baby, the twelfth great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II of England.

She is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter and her husband’s second daughter, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The delivery took place on Saturday night in a reserved wing of London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, but only recently this Monday Buckinham Palace released the news officially, by specifying that the mother and the little one are fine.

According to the royal statement, the little girl weighed 2.77 kilos and will occupy the 11th place in the line of succession to the British throne.

Princess Beatriz and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an official image of their union.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have been informed and they are delighted with the news. The family wants to thank all the hospital staff for their wonderful care, “added the official text.

Princess Beatriz herself expressed herself “delighted” to share the news of the birth of her first daughter and thanked the hospital staff for their “wonderful attention”.



Princess Beatrice’s message from Twitter.

The newborn, whose name will be revealed later, is the result of the union between Beatriz and Count Mapelli Mozzi, a London real estate developer with an aristocratic Italian father (the Mapelli Mozzi family has its roots in Bergamo) and an English mother.

Beatriz and Edoardo have known each other for years, since their families are good friends, although they did not start dating until three years ago. They made their engagement public in September last year and were scheduled to marry in May, but restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic forced them to change their plans.

Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s third son, who ended up in the middle of a scandal over his alleged involvement in the sex scandal linked to his friendship with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, is already the grandfather of a boy, born in February of his second daughter Eugenia along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, a businessman from the city.

With information from ANSA.

