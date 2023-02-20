The dashboard of a car is nowadays a state-of-the-art control panel with buttons, screens, instruments and a steering wheel. However, the original dashboards were considerably less hi-tech.

Once upon a time, dashboards had no vents, glove boxes, or push-and-turn knobs at all. They were mainly simple, upright planks, usually made of wood. Their function was actually only to protect passengers from mud, splashing stones and the occasional horse dung, according to them TheDrive.

The first dashboards were on carriages and are thousands of years old. Egyptian chariots already had such a protective board, but then they were not called that yet. According to it British dictionary the term dashboard was first used in 1842. The description read loosely: ‘a screen on the front of a vehicle usually horse-drawn to intercept water, mud or snow’.

‘to dash forward’

The name dashboard is therefore a holdover from the time of the horse-drawn carriage, as well as terms such as convertible, coupe, shooting brake and spider. Literally it was a shelf (in English: board) that protected passengers when the horses would run forward – in English: to dash forward.

In 2023, a dashboard is mainly a separation between the engine and occupants. Packed with miles of cable, it also features life-saving airbags and crumple zones to protect motorists. The only time when a dashboard can be dangerous is when you as a passenger put your feet on the dashboard, because that can lead to very nasty accidents.





