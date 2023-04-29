As if it were a concert in the covid era, more than 10 meters separated the singers of Tigre and Diamante from the closest public in the Plaza de los Apóstoles, during one of the free Warm Up concerts in the squares of Murcia. And it was not the fault of his music, quite the opposite. There were numerous early risers who danced to ‘Terrorismo Tinder’ and other songs by the people of Gijón. Of course, from the safety distance line that marked the shadow and that gave some respite to withstand the 33-degree thermometer. The cardboard fan that was distributed from the organization became necessary and the VIP area was for those who managed to sit on one of the terraces in the area, always in the shade. Vertical Related News No The concerts on the first day of Warm Up 2023 Nacho García / AGM Kasabian’s greatest hits star in the best of an initial day in which Miss Cafeína put on pop and Ojete Calor on despiporre In the Plaza del Romea, with Pipiolas, the trees were the best allies against sunstroke. With ‘covers’ and their own songs, the young women managed to get the public to follow them in some of their dance propositions. “Long live Murcia all the time!” They celebrated. As the beer did its thing, the sun began to stop being an enemy to many who jumped, sang and sweated at the Camellos concert. Hands up to enjoy ‘Gilipollas’ and other songs by the people of Madrid that prevailed over the weather conditions, just like Limalimón, The Yellow Melodies, Malvariche, with their children’s concert, and Dani.

