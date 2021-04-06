The conference is called “What do the poor have on their minds?”, was recorded in 2018, as part of the TEDxBahía Blanca Talk and has about 4.5 million views on YouTube. It was viewed by users from all over the world.

.One of those users is called Cesar Sanabria, what lHe looked at her and listened attentively from her house on block 6 of Villa 31. And when she finished, she thought: why not organize a series of TED talks in the neighborhood?

“I felt very identified with the life experience of Mayra Arena. In that story I saw the lives of many of my neighbors reflected,” he says, two years and eight months after having played the video and with the confirmation that on next November will fulfill your wish: a meeting of TED talks in the neighborhood 31. The first in the world, in its 36-year history, to be organized in a settlement.

CaesarSanabria is a social reference of Barrio 31, architect, journalism student and is in charge of El Milenio Continúa, the FM of the neighborhood.

“It will be in the central beach of the town,” explains Fabián Balderrama, the other organizer. The same that is seen from the highway, hand to the July 9. And he details: “the objective is give a voice to the villagers, that the speakers are representatives of theThere are more than 4 million Argentines who live in villas, be they from 31, 1-11-14 or whatever settlement. It will be very identitarian, adapted to the community. We want to show that in the neighborhoods there are dreams, projects, ideas and a desire to improve the quality of life. “

There will be ten participants. Each one will have between ten and fifteen minutes to present. Sanabria says that they are already working on the selection; He anticipates that they dream of the visit of a successful athlete from Villar origins, such as Carlos Tevez. And there will be Yermina Benítez (neighbor of the 31 and owner of the McDonald’s franchise in the neighborhood), Dylan Reales (the local golfer), Jhore (local rapper) and other prominent neighbors from different neighborhoods.

Fabián and César are already working to select the 10 participants who will offer their talks at TEDxVilla31. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

TED conferences were born in 1984, when ehe American architect and designer Richard Saul Wurman considered developing a kind of agora: a market of ideas at the intersection of Technology, Entertainment and Design. Hence the acronym TED.

The offices are in New York and Vancouver, but the talks are held in different parts of the world. Some of its most recognized speakers were Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Nobel Prize winners James Watson (Medicine) and Murray Gell-Mann (Physics). The themes can be art, politics, education, culture, business, technology, entertainment, among others.

So far, Sanabria and Balderrama point to a call for 300 people. As with each broadcast, the entries will be recorded and uploaded on YouTube. “She will be able to be seen by millions of people around the world. We want to tell them ‘here we are’. We are one more neighborhood in Argentina, with the potential to organize such event, “says Sanabria, enthusiastic, who dreams that TED talks in Barrio 31 will be held every year.

Fabián and César with the TEDxSanNicolás T-shirt. The TED talk event at Villa 31 will be held on November 13. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Sanabria filled out the first TED forms in 2018, but since she did so in Spanish and did not know English, her proposal was rejected. Last year he met Fabián Balderrama, owner of the TEDxSanNicolás license. He asked for help to obtain the neighborhood 31 and they agreed: Balderrama provided his license, they presented the project together and was approved in New York.

The press, diffusion and organization will be in charge of recognized agency Tommy Pashkus, who also carried out the event “A hug at 31” during the last pandemic, in which virtually 60 artists participated. .

El Barrio 31 is in the process of urbanization. In recent years, the Santander Río bank and McDonald’s opened branches at one of the entrances to the village. The City Government, for its part, moved its Ministry of Education to the place.

There are also some entrepreneurs from outside the neighborhood who are betting on the area, opening shops. And there are their own, neighborhood projects, such as the three groups that are being advised to receive national or international tourists. But better listen to them in TED talks. .

NS