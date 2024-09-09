Kommersant: Kherson Region Investigator Accused of Using Seized Car

The first criminal case on abuse of power by security forces in the Kherson region has been sent to court, reports “Kommersant”.

Thus, the former head of the second department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region, Denis Zakhozhikh, is accused of using the seized Toyota Land Cruiser for personal purposes. The car was registered to the mother of the former acting Minister of Health for the region, Vadim Ilmiev, who is imprisoned in a pretrial detention center for embezzlement, and was considered material evidence in the case.

The criminal case against Denis Zakhozhikh was initiated in December 2023 under Part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal seizure of a car without the purpose of theft”). By that time, the colonel of justice had already retired. It is noted that the former investigator was detained in Kerch a week later. After the Prosecutor General’s Office approved the indictment, the case was transferred to the place where the crime was committed, to the Genichesk District Court of the Kherson Region.

