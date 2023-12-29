That didn't last long. The car has only just hit the market and the first crashed Cybertruck has already appeared on the net!

It's the internet fame you don't really want to receive. That you are the first to wreck a new (and significant) car. In many cases this concerns supercars. That is of course not surprising: a supercar has a lot of power, sometimes even premium rear-wheel drive and the drivers are a bit enthusiastic. It can happen to the best of people.

The car today is not a supercar, but one that is very popular on the internet. It concerns the new Tesla Cybertruck. Now we can full 'Matt Farah' and dismiss everything because Elon Musk is a rather special gentleman, but the car is at least special. So that's why we would like to share the news with you.

First crashed Cybertruck: this is it!

First of all: Elon Musk may be a strange idiot, but he manages to get a special car on the road. And simply with a very special exterior. You would think that everyone would be extra alert when there is a Cybertruck nearby, but that turned out not to be the case yesterday.

The first Cybertruck crashed. From the looks of it, it's not the fault of the Cybertruck drivers. An accident took place between a Cybertruck and a Toyota Corolla on SR-35 (aka Skyline Boulevard).

Not the Tesla driver's fault!

The Toyota left the road for unknown reasons. Fortunately, the Japanese driver was able to get the car back on the asphalt. That was just a little too enthusiastic, so he shot at the wrong row bean. Three guesses which car just drove there. Indeed, a Tesla Cybertruck.

Although it clearly appears to be the Toyota's fault, the police do mention that the Cybertruck was probably not on Autopilot. That seems to be quite a thing in the US, Autopilot. It mainly has to do with how it is used and who is behind the wheel. But hey, you can't take common sense to court, right?

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Image credits: boddhya via Reddit.

This article The first crashed Cybertruck is a fact! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

