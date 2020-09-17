There was a time when the Kingdom of Britain ruled many countries of the world. Gradually, these countries started coming out of Britain’s fetters. Now, after some 30 years, a country is on its way to becoming a republic, ending the rule of the British royal family. Barbados has decided that now Queen Elizabeth II of Britain will no longer be its head of state. Elizabeth is the queen of 15 more Commonwealth countries besides Britain.Barbados, with a population of about 3 lakhs, got independence in 1966. Even after this, he remained a formal relation with the British throne. The country’s Governor General Sandra Mason says that the time has come to leave its colonial history behind. Mason said that the people of the country want their head of state. He said, “This is a proof of our belief in what we are and what we can achieve.”

Got late independence?

Barbados is going to celebrate its 55th Independence Day in November 2021 and before that it will become a republic by fully accepting sovereignty. At the same time, there has been a question about why it took so long to make the country a republic. On this, Roy R. Morris, the press secretary of the country’s Prime Minister Mia Motley, has said that there is no reason other than fulfilling the promise made to the country.

Earlier in 1992, Mauritius was the country to do so. In the year 2018, Motley came to power with huge votes and became the first woman Prime Minister of the country. At the same time, even today, the head of states like Canada and Australia is Queen Elizabeth.