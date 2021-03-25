Thursday, March 25, 2021
The first country whose residents receive two doses of the Corona vaccine

March 25, 2021
From the grafting process

Today, Thursday, the Israeli Minister of Health said that more than half of Israel’s 9.3 million people had received two doses of an anti-Coronavirus vaccine, which helped kick-start the exit from the imposed lockdown to confront the pandemic.
The Pfizer vaccine began to be distributed in Israel in December, and the range of those eligible to receive it has expanded to include all citizens over 16 years old.
Those who receive it are considered to be completely protected after a week of receiving the second dose.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on the Israelis to “follow the (health) instructions so that the Corona virus does not return again,” in a statement announcing the vaccination of more than half of the population, amid a continuous decrease in cases of infection.

Source: Agencies

