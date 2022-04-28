And the health authority in the Scandinavian country said that it decided to end the program starting from next May 15, after “many got the vaccine,” noting that “new infections are declining and hospitalization rates are stable.”

And Copenhagen lifted all restrictions related to the Corona virus last February, after the end of the third wave of the epidemic.

“That is why we are in the process of ending the mass vaccination programme,” said Polité Soborg, director of infectious diseases at the Danish Health Authority.

But according to the British “Sky News” network, health officials have developed a plan to resume the program after the end of the summer, based on possible developments.

“We plan to restart the vaccination program in the fall,” Soberg said. “This will be preceded by a comprehensive professional assessment of who will receive the vaccine and for how long, with appropriate vaccines identified.”

About 81 percent of the country’s 5.8 million people received two doses of vaccine, of which 62 percent received a booster dose.