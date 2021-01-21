The first country in the European Union, Hungary, has approved the Sputnik V Russian vaccine against coronavirus. This was reported to Lente.ru by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

It is noted that the registration of the drug was carried out according to an accelerated procedure based on the results of clinical trials in Russia and the evaluation of the drug by Hungarian experts. The country received its samples at the end of November 2020.

On January 20, it became known that Moscow had submitted an application for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union. Within 7-10 days, experts representing the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will send recommendations to the drug developers.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay and Turkmenistan.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5, 2020, vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V started in Moscow. The US also began inoculating the population with drugs from Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been approved in the UK.