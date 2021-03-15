The Indian government has developed a bill that will completely ban cryptocurrencies in the country, writes Reuters with reference to sources.

Storage, release, mining, trading and transfer will face a fine or criminal liability. At the same time, citizens will be given six months to get rid of cryptocurrency assets. If the bill is passed, India will become the first major economy to completely ban cryptocurrencies.

Even China, which previously banned mining and trading, does not punish citizens for holding digital coins. According to the Indian authorities, bitcoin can be used in illegal schemes and is highly volatile. There are about eight million investors in the country who own 100 billion rupees ($ 1.4 billion) of cryptoassets.

The number of registered users and the flow of money on the local crypto exchange Bitbns has increased 30 times compared to last year. In 2019, a government commission recommended imposing a prison sentence of up to 10 years for mining, storing and selling cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin during the trading session on March 15 fell by 5.8 percent (to 55.553 thousand dollars). However, on March 13, for the first time in history, its rate exceeded the mark of 59 thousand dollars.