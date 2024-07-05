Krikalev: Experienced cosmonauts will be the first to fly to the Russian orbital station

Experienced cosmonauts will be the first to fly to the Russian Orbital Station (ROS). This is RIA News This became known from the executive director of the state corporation Roscosmos for manned space programs, Sergei Krikalev.

“Of course, first of all, as was the case with previous programs, experienced people will be used to test new equipment,” the specialist said.

According to him, in order to prepare for the flight to ROS, astronauts must undergo training on mock-ups of its modules. However, since not all training modules can be ready on time, the flight requires the participation of experienced astronauts.

Earlier, the CEO of the state corporation Yuri Borisov approved the schedule for the deployment of the ROS. The corresponding document was signed by 19 CEOs of the main cooperation enterprises.

According to the approved schedule, the first module of the ROS is planned to be launched on the Angara-A5M rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2027. The first cosmonaut should go to the ROS at the end of 2028 on a new-generation manned transport ship (PTK NP).