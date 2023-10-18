“Zen” and “Dog City” created the first content for pets

The content platform “Zen” and the urban project “Dog City” created the first content for dogs in Russia. This was reported in a service release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

We are talking about special paintings created in the shapes, colors and smells that pets distinguish.

It is known that from October 19, posters of the “Dogs in the City” project will be placed at animal eye level in the largest dog-friendly locations in Moscow: from shopping centers and veterinary clinics to art spaces, including in the Artplay design center, the Rovesnik bar “, Avenue shopping center, on the territory of the Danilovsky market, in the Four Paws stores, as well as in the SKOLKOVO VET veterinary hospital. List locations will be updated regularly.

“Unlike people, dogs perceive the world in a different color scheme, they cannot speak, they run faster and smell differently. They are different. In fact, it is important for us that these posters are seen not only by dogs and their owners, but also by those people who do not have pets. We want people to pay attention to how much dogs need our care and good attitude,” said the author of “Zen” and founder of the “Dog City” project Artem Gebelev.

While the dogs study the paintings, their owners will be able to immerse themselves in a multi-format guide from experts. The project brought together doctors, dog handlers, animal psychologists and urbanists: they will dispel the most popular myths about the psychology and education of dogs, talk about their aging and how the owner can accept this process, and also reveal the dangers that await pets in the city, and most importantly – how to avoid them. In addition, the guide will help owners better understand their own dog and tell them how to turn the most ordinary walk into an exciting journey for it.

Earlier, Zen launched the first video course for pet bloggers. The course mentors were the owners of the traveling cat Risa, the trained mini-pig Peach, the corgi Marty, who can ride a skateboard, as well as the teams of the Four Paws company and the Dog City project. Authors and experts help novice pet bloggers talk about themselves and their pet, create interesting content and master new blogging formats.