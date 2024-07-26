One settlement flooded after dam break near Chelyabinsk

One settlement has been flooded, three more are being evacuated after a dam broke near Chelyabinsk. The office of the presidential plenipotentiary representative in the Urals Federal District (UFD) reported the first consequences of the incident, reports TASS.

“The population is being informed and notified about the current situation. A decision has been made to preemptively evacuate three settlements located downstream of the Kiolim River,” the statement said.

In addition, a state of emergency has been declared in the Karabash District.