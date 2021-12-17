Argentine football came to an end and the final between River and Colón only remains to be played to end the semester.
Pass market times are coming and we will tell you what are the transfers made so far.
Hauche will have a new stage in Racing. He closed 2021 at a great level with Aldosivi and now he will have the opportunity to return to a team in which he was very happy.
Hernán Zuliani, from Desamparados de San Juan, is a new reinforcement of Defense and Justice. Arrives on loan.
Ezequiel Centurión comes from playing on loan at Estudiantes de Buenos Aires and he did it at a great level. Marcelo Gallardo told him that he wants him to stay and be the substitute for Franco Armani.
Elías López surprised with his level in Godoy Cruz and that is why he will be taken into account by River for 2022. He is a right back and it is a position in which the Millionaire needs alternatives.
The Venezuelan returned from his loan from Alcorcón de España and will seek to find his best version with Talleres.
One of the surprises of Talleres in the market is Leonardo Espejo, a forward who comes from Sportivo Peñarol de San Juan. Arrives on loan.
