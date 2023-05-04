After passing through the Miedz Legnica from Poland where unfortunately he is having to experience the team’s relegation, the Club América youth squad, Santiago Navedacould return to Mexican soccer to wear the cream-blue colors again.
In search of more shooting and European experience, the 22-year-old midfielder left Nido on loan abroad, but luckily for him, it looks like he will once again have a chance to earn a place in Coapa starting this summer. for the next Opening 2023.
Despite a situation where it is still aspired to scared maintain your category and be free from relegation, ship He would report to Mexico City to join the Azulcrema team, this given the lack of leaders in the team’s midfield.
In this way, everything points to the Poles confirming the release of the youth who would end his stay with Legnica and would return from Poland with experience that could fit into the system that Fernando Ortiz aspires to build to reinforce that area of the club.
