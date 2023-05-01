Club América closed the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament as general sub-leader of the standings with 34 points, having a great performance and being one of the favorites for the championship and now they are waiting to meet their rival in the quarterfinals that they will know it next week when the reepchaja is played.
While that happens, the board is working on what will be the next contest. Well, it is well known that every semester there are many setbacks and therefore, they would already have their first confirmed loss.
According to various reports, Jurgen Damm It would be the first loss of the team for the next tournament and it is not unreasonable, since the player is practically erased by the coaching staff. Last tournament he barely played six games and this tournament he has only played one game for a total of 8 minutes, that is, he does not enter into plans of Fernando Ortiz.
A few weeks ago, the player stopped being part of the first team and began coaching with the Under-20 in order to recover some of his level, however, it has been in vain because he simply does not enter into plans.
The board will seek to leave the team and look for a replacement in his position, surely by the end of the tournament more will be known about his situation and what his future would be.
