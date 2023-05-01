Countdown to the 33rd edition of the May Day Concert in Rome, promoted by Cigl, Cisl and Uil: the stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano is ready to welcome nine hours of live music and words, with about 50 artists from the current and future Italian music. An unmissable appointment broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 24.15 with a break from 19 to 20 for the editions of the news), Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay and Rai Italia.

The conductors

And for the sixth consecutive year Ambra Angiolini will conduct the Concertone with the support of the actor and conductor, Biggio. «In six years we have also grown in terms of lineup: we are not there to save the world but not just to give slogans. Anyone who has chosen to participate in May Day wants to say something. We complain that there are no Guccinis or De Gregoris, but there are guys who have different poetics. They can say important things in one sentence,” Ambra said at the press conference.

The artists will make small interventions before performing and will concern the articles of the Constitution. “Let’s not let the Constitution remain a dead thing – Ambra explained – a magnificent text that must be inhabited. We have received proposals to update the articles of the Constitution and a very popular one is that of mental health. Today we are no longer ashamed of showing discomfort. Some then spoke of the weather, of the right age which is the one you have».

Biggio, who supports Ambra in the management, described himself as “honoured to have been invited”, and confessed that he will keep the photo with the selfie of Fiorello, his companion in adventures, hanging in the dressing room Long live Rai 2which the showman recently sent to his cell phone to reassure him: «I started as a stagehand in the 90s», said Biggio, «when despite being skinny, I lifted projectors weighing ten kilos to 5 meters in height, in short, I risked often hurting myself, I am sure that safety at work is a central issue».

The singers who will take the stage

Fifty artists taking to the stage in Piazza San Giovanni representing various generations, not only personal data, but also generational, starting from Ligabue. For him a return to the kermesse after 17 years. Then there will be Leo Gassman, Isis, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli and Wepro grappling with the opening act from 2pm.

They then follow Lazza, Coma Cose, Geolier, Emma, ​​Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Matteo Paolillo, Johnson Righeira, Mara Sattei, Il Tre, Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, Bnkr44 , Gaia, Alfa, Giuse the Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, l’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity, Paolo Benvegnù.

The famous names are joined by the young winners of the 1MNext contest Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the Road safety contest in music Hermes.

Then there is the international guest, represented this year by the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora.

Who is the international guest Aurora

The Norwegian singer Aurora has over 4 and a half million followers on TikTok and over 5 million subscribers on the YouTube channel, she launched this message on the sidelines of the press conference: «To my colleagues who will go on stage I say to speak from the heart because this it is an important opportunity to say what you have inside».

Where to follow the Concertone

Like every year, the concert can be followed live on radio and TV. The appointment with the event broadcast live and also available on RaiPlay live or on demand is on Rai 3, from 15.15 to 00.15. The official voice of the musical day is Rai Radio 2, ready to offer live radio and video news on Digital Terrestrial channel 202. During the break of live TV between 7 and 8 pm, listeners of Rai Radio 2 and participants in the square can watch Ema Stokholma’s dj set.

Once again this year Rai Italia is responsible for broadcasting the concert on five continents for Italians abroad and Rai Pubblica Utilità guarantees full accessibility to the concert: from 3 pm on page 777 of Televideo live subtitles are available, while starting from 20 it is possible to activate the audio description in streaming on Rai Play, which also allows blind people to know details of the lights, scenography and clothes on stage. Also starting at 20, Rai Play will broadcast live accessible with subtitles and LIS, created by the Rai studio in via Teulada, with a translation into LIS of all the songs proposed on stage.

Edition number 33 even more focused on work

An edition, the 33rd since the kermesse started in 1990, even more focused on work, recognized as the first fundamental principle of the Italian Republic, individual right and social duty to be guaranteed. And if Rome hosts the musical event as always, the trade unions have chosen Potenza to be the backdrop for the national demonstration of CGIL, CISL and UIL during which the three trade unionists, Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra and PierPaolo Bombardieri, will speak on work , rights and the Constitution. Alongside Rome, Potenza becomes the city symbol of the difficult situation in Southern Italy and of the new season of rebirth and growth.