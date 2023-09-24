Home page politics

Markus Söder welcomed Chancellor Scholz and Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger at the start of the loop geothermal energy project in Geretsried, Bavaria. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The first commercial geothermal power plant with innovative technology is to be built in Geretsried, Bavaria. But a lot of research is still necessary for the widespread use of geothermal energy.

The potential is great: Chancellor Scholz recently visited a geothermal energy site in Geretsried, Bavaria, where the first commercial power plant with the innovative loop technology is to be built. But in order to develop the energy source, a lot more research is needed – and above all more efficient authorities, specialists and suitable instruments to reduce financial risks.

The heat from the earth’s interior can make an important contribution to making the heat supply climate-friendly. So far it has been based primarily on fossil energy sources such as oil and gas. The share of renewable energies in this sector was only around 17 percent in 2022. The federal government wants significantly more: by 2030, 50 percent of municipal heat should come from climate-neutral sources. That’s around 400 terawatt hours per year. Whether this will succeed is questionable.

More efficiency of the systems in depth – and more output

The renewables that have so far clearly dominated the heating market – wood and biomass – can only be expanded to a limited extent. The use of environmental heat and especially geothermal energy must therefore be promoted. In addition to near-surface geothermal energy – which is by definition limited to drilling depths of up to 400 meters and is usually found in single-family homes – deep geothermal energy is particularly in demand. Layers up to 5000 meters are developed here, where temperatures are sometimes well over 100 degrees Celsius. This increases the efficiency of systems and their output, so that entire city districts can be supplied via a district heating network.

The geological conditions are often good. Experts estimate the heat potential of deep geothermal energy to be around 300 terawatt hours per year (TWh/a). “In order to achieve the 50% target of climate-neutral municipal heat (ie approx. 400 TWh/a), it is recommended to cover at least 100 TWh/a from deep geothermal energy by 2030 and to create the framework conditions for 20 to 25 GW of installed capacity,” says the roadmap for deep geothermal energy in Germany. It was presented last year by Fraunhofer and Helmholtz experts.

By 2030, fifty times more systems will be needed than are currently in operation

However, there are currently 40 such systems in operation, which together have a heat output of 417 megawatts. By 2030 it would have to be around fifty times as much. In view of long lead times, economic risks and a lack of specialists in business and authorities, this is very ambitious.

Four regions are considered particularly suitable for this technology: the foothills of the Alps, the Upper Rhine Graben, the North German Basin and the Rhine-Ruhr region. There, the temperature underground is comparatively high and there is enough water circulating, which is good for heat transport. The experts say “hydrothermal systems” are easy to develop. It takes two boreholes and a heat exchanger on the surface to create a circuit: cold water is pumped down through one borehole, where it is heated by geothermal energy, and through the second it comes up, where it gives off the heat – and then to be pushed back into first.

Geothermal energy: drilling costs up to 35 million euros

The greater Munich area is a leader in deep geothermal energy. This is where most of the systems are located and a correspondingly large amount of experience and data on the properties of the subsoil. This reduces the uncertainties in new projects, makes it more likely that the drilling, which costs around 20 to 35 million euros, will find suitable layers and that operation will be successful.

“We also need this good level of knowledge in the other geothermal regions,” says Ingo Sass from the German Georesearch Center (GFZ) in Potsdam. Financial input from politicians is needed, from development to the integration of new systems. “Geothermal energy is characterized by medium-sized companies,” he says. They are often municipal utilities that are financially “tight” and do not have the same resources as large energy companies. “If a drilling yields less than forecast, it can be a threat to the company’s existence, which is why many municipalities are cautious.”

There is still a lot to explore in NRW

But qualified personnel are also needed in the authorities, says Kosta Schinarakis from the Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Infrastructures and Geothermal Energy (IEG), which is involved in various projects in the Rhine-Ruhr region. “The approval procedures are complex, it is not always clear which documents are necessary, and staff shortages quickly mean delays.” The geological services also lack experts and data. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the layers of earth well below 1000 meters have so far been of little interest for use and little has been explored. “And if so, then for the oil and gas industry, which didn’t particularly want to produce near the cities – but that’s exactly where we need geothermal systems to supply the population with heat.”

Skilled workers are also in demand for geothermal energy projects

The relevant data is also not always available from the geological surveys: On the one hand, no one in the coal regions has been interested in the layers of earth below 1000 meters and little has been explored. “And the oil and gas industry understandably didn’t want to extract and explore close to the cities – but that’s where we now need geothermal systems to provide the population with heat.”

“Specialists are needed both among the authorities and among the applicants and executing companies,” says Frank Schilling from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and head of the State Research Center for Geothermal Energy. “Sometimes specialist departments in municipal utilities and engineering offices have little experience with this.” Even the drilling companies lacked good people. “If geothermal energy is to grow – and there are good reasons for this – then we need well-trained and experienced staff in many places,” says the KIT scientist. “The universities are also called upon to do this.”

Research should make geothermal energy more economical

In addition, there are a number of research topics that need to be worked on in order to make the process more economical. This includes keeping the thermal water cycle stable over many years. In reality it is a hot, salty brine that attacks drilling and pumps. “We not only have to make the systems more resilient, but also develop methods so that the boreholes and their casings last for a long time,” says GFZ researcher Sass. This is also important to protect groundwater horizons that are penetrated by deep boreholes.

Research into large heat pumps also needs to be pushed forward, says Schinarakis from IEG. With such systems, the heat yield can be further increased. This helps if a hole delivers a little less than expected. But it can also help to use geothermal energy for industrial processes that have so far been fossil-based.

Even more warmth in Geretsried: crystalline stones in the loop

Another major research topic is geothermal energy beyond hydrothermal systems. These are, for example, the crystalline rocks in the low mountain ranges. These provide even more heat, but there is not enough circulating water underground to extract it. A new process is currently being tested in Geretsried, Bavaria, to develop a “petrothermal system”. It works with two drilling rigs operating in parallel. These initially drill vertically to a depth of 4.5 kilometers. There the holes are fanned out horizontally. There are several parallel branches, each a good three kilometers long. The drillings are connected to each other, creating underground heat loops, explains the Canadian company Eavor.

According to the company, the project will receive a grant of 91.6 million euros from the European Innovation Fund. At the end of August, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder and Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger traveled to find out more.

Loop technology is still ongoing

“With no risk of discovery and regardless of location, geothermal power plants capable of producing electricity and heat can be created anywhere in Germany and worldwide,” Eavor advertises. Whether this can be maintained remains to be seen. KIT researcher Schilling sees “big challenges”, such as drilling long distances cost-effectively, making the connections and whether the underground heat exchanger remains intact in the long term.

“If all of this works, it would be a great step forward, but it will still take many years before the process could be used on a large scale,” he says. “In order to quickly increase the proportion of geothermal energy in the heat supply, we should primarily focus on the low hanging fruits, i.e. expand hydrothermal systems.” (Ralf Nestler)