He First commercial launch of the European rocket Ariane 6 that it was going to occur this Monday has been postponed due to an “anomaly on land” declared the general director of Arianespace, David Cavaillolès. “The only possible decision is now to postpone the launch,” which “will not take place today,” said Cavaillolès, thirty minutes before the expected take -off. “I have no doubt that we will fly again,” added.

The takeoff of this rocket, with which Europe wishes to reinforce its space industry against the United States, was scheduled for December and had already been postponed twice before this Monday. The Mission of Ariane 6 is Transport the French military satellite CSO-3 and place it into orbit at a height of about 800 kilometers. This satellite seeks to strengthen French military autonomy and improve its capacity for military intelligence.

The CSO-3 will complete a network of three satellites. The first two were launched in 2018 and 2020 by Russian Soyuz rockets. Europe stopped using Soyuz for its satellite launches from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Ariane 5 stopped being used in 2023. “We cannot have a space policy without having the means to send our own satellites to space autonomously,” Lionel Suchet, the interim director of the French Space Agency (CNES), told AFP.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has asked Europe to reduce its dependence on the United States security while the European space industry fights for compete in front of the SpaceX companyby Elon Musk. The mission was scheduled for December but was postponed first to February 26 and then to March 3 due to the problems to take the satellite to Kouroou, according to the Arianespace company.









Second launch of Ariane 6 from its inaugural flight

“It is always better to have your own pitcher and use it at home,” General Philippe Steininger, CNES consultant, told AFP. To limit access to the French Guyana Space Puerto, a territory on the north coast of South America, strict security measures and three Rafale combat planes were taken, they plan to patrol the area. “The satellite has to be protected,” Carine Mseveau explained, the head of space transport within the CNES. The satellite will allow the French army to receive images with extremely high resolution.

“It is very important for the armed forces to carry out their operations and that our political authorities make decisions in a completely sovereign way, with first -hand information that does not depend on anyone,” Steininger said. “This satellite allows to produce very precise military thanks to 3D images,” he added.

The other European pitcher, the Vega-C rocket, spent two years without operating until December 2024, after an accident that caused the loss of two satellites. The accident left Europe without satellite pitchers for a yearafter the arrears with Ariane 6 and the lack of cooperation with Russia. Some of the images taken by the CSO-3 satellite will be shared with Germany, Belgium and Sweden.