Akaidin published on his official Twitter account a statement about his “accusation” of spitting on the Egyptian player Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, Trabzonspor player, in which he said: “My movement was manipulated. What happened (the player spitting on the field) is a habit for many players. The aim of this slander is to pollute the spirit of competition and humanity in football.”

Akaydin, who confirmed that the camera that filmed what happened, intentionally took the shot from a certain angle, added: “I delegate my command to God against anyone who tries to pollute the competition in football and people with this slander and cheap method on communication sites,” according to the “TRT” news site. Turkish.

What happened?

During the meeting between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, at the top of the Turkish League on Thursday evening, pictures and video clips of Akaidin were published, as if he spat on Trezeguet, while the latter was prostrating, celebrating his goal.

The “shocking” incident sparked a great deal of controversy in Turkey, and the majority of the public denounced Akaydin’s “unjustified” behavior.

For his part, Turkish Trabzonspor issued a statement, on Saturday, to denounce what Akaydin had done.

“This is disgusting,” Trabzon said, through his official Twitter account, on Saturday.

And he continued, “We strongly condemn the inhuman act against our player Trezeguet during the match we played with Fenerbahçe on May 18, 2023. It is shameful and disgusting that footballer Samit Akaidin spat on our player Trezeguet while he was prostrating after celebrating his goal.”

He stressed the need for “all stakeholders, the Turkish Football Federation, and especially Fenerbahçe, to take immediate action.”

“We call on the entire sporting community to come together and reject such aggressive behavior and protect the true values ​​of football so that sport can be rebuilt on the basis of friendship, love and respect.”

Trezeguet had scored from the penalty mark, in the 80th minute, and the match ended with his team losing 1-3 to Fenerbahce.