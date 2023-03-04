Saif Al Neyadi, father of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, commented on his arrival at the International Space Station.

And he said in a tweet to him on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Praise be to God, thank you very much.. On this blessed day, we thank God for the arrival of our dear son, may God protect him at the international station, and we pray to the Almighty to grant him success, help him, facilitate his affairs, preserve and guard him with his eyes that do not sleep, and that He will bring him back safe and sound, raising the name of his country and all Arabs.”

The Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the Crew-6 mission team, arrived this morning at the International Space Station, to start the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which extends for six months.