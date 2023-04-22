Lamjarred posted a picture on Instagram wearing traditional Moroccan dress alongside his family members, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Lamjarred was granted temporary release, on Thursday, after he was in prison over a rape case.

The famous Moroccan artist wrote that he thanks everyone who prayed for him in his anguish, saying that he had read what the solidarity activists wrote until he cried out of joy, as he put it.

He expressed his happiness at having the opportunity to spend the holiday with the family, then wrote to his fans: A final note, so that the matter is clear: I am now free of temporary release. I pray to God Almighty for relief in the Court of Appeal so that I can finish this story.

He said that he officially announces the release date of the new clip, “Ash Akhbarak”, on May 4, which was composed, written and distributed by Jalal Al Hamdawi.

Lamjarred had been in a Paris prison since late February, after the French criminal court convicted him of raping a French girl and sentenced him to six years, in the case whose chapters go back to one of the nights of October of 2016 in the French capital.

The Moroccan singer filed an appeal against the ruling issued against him, according to what his lawyer and a judicial source announced.