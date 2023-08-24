The first comment from Putin on the killing of Wagner Commander

Putin said in a televised statement during a meeting with the Acting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denis Pushilin, that he had known Prigozhin since the beginning of the nineties, saying that he was “a talented man, but he made mistakes.”

Putin added that the contribution of Wagner fighters to the war against what he described as “neo-Nazism will not be forgotten.”

He explained that it is important to wait until the investigation committee into the plane crash has completed its work, pledging to proceed with the investigation of the facts “until the end.”

Russian sources revealed that the body of the leader of the Russian private military group, Wagner, was identified in a morgue, hours after confirming the crash of a private plane with 10 people on board, including the Wagner commander and founder.

Russian sources said a body had been identified Yevgeny Prigogine In the morgue by one of Wagner’s leaders, he crossed the sign of his missing a finger.