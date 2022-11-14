The famous Portugal player said he had no respect for coach Eric Ten Hag, and also felt he had been “betrayed”.

So far, only excerpts from the interview have been published, and United say they will wait before deciding what to do next.

The Premier League club added: “Manchester United is aware of the media coverage related to the interview conducted by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its reaction after the full facts are clarified.”

He continued, “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season, and continuing to build momentum, faith and union between the players, the coach, the technical staff and the fans.”

Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan’s “Insensord” program and criticized Ten Hag, who has excluded him a number of times this season.

He said, “I don’t respect him because he shows me no respect. If you don’t respect me, I won’t respect you.”