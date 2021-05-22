Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In the first comment by Egyptian artist Amy Samir Ghanem on the death of her father, the famous Egyptian comedian, who left our world, Thursday, and his funeral took place, Friday, at the age of 84, after he was infected with the new Corona virus in addition to other symptoms.

She was keen to publish a picture of her father through her personal account on the photo site “Instagram”, and wrote: “Oh God, accept him and have mercy on him and enter him into the highest paradise of heaven. Oh Lord, it is his first night in his grave. See him close to you and please him next to you and enjoy his sight in heaven by looking at your honorable face. “

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem, born in 1937, graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University, and then met with George Sidhum and Guest Ahmed, and together they formed a trio of theater lights who shone through the famous comic sketches, then the three presented a number of successful films and plays, The death of the guest Ahmed, along with George Sidhoum, performed several plays.

In the eighties of the twentieth century, his star shone in the sky of Fawazir Ramadan, which he presented for several years, in addition to a large number of prominent cinematic, television and theatrical works.