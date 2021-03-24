The first commander of the Space Forces, Colonel-General Anatoly Perminov in an interview “RIA News“On Wednesday, March 24, he spoke about the importance of the timely creation of the Space Forces in Russia. This confirms the success of the Russian Armed Forces during the operation in Syria and the special attention of the West to outer space as a theater of possible hostilities.

“This decision – the formation of the Space Forces, in my opinion, was correct, timely and relevant for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which confirms the creation of similar troops later in other countries after many years. I believe that it was a competent decision at that moment to increase the information component in the command and control system of troops and weapons in the branches and branches of the Armed Forces, ”he said.

He also added that the correctness of the decision “was confirmed by the real activities of our Armed Forces in a combat situation in Syria.”

Perminov noted that after the creation of the Space Forces, it is necessary to continue building up the interaction of various branches and types of troops, increasing the use of space forces and assets in land, sea and air operations.

“The phrase“ Whoever owns space will dominate the battlefield ”was not uttered by us, but it confirms its correctness for the troops of any country,” the colonel-general emphasized.

According to him, the decision was not unexpected, but was the result of a long-term work of the Commission of the Security Council and the Ministry of Defense, which assessed the potential threats to Russia.

In conclusion, Perminov noted that if there was an opportunity to go back 20 years, he would still accept the offer to head a new branch of the military and in the same way led the formation of troops.

On March 24, 2001, by decree of the President of Russia, a new branch of the military was created – the Space Forces. As an independent branch of the Armed Forces, they existed until 2011, after which they were transformed into the Aerospace Defense Forces, and in 2015 they became part of the Aerospace Forces under the original name. The area of ​​responsibility includes monitoring and identifying threats to the country from space, launching spacecraft into orbit, managing the orbital constellation, etc.

On March 3, at the Syrian airbase Khmeimim, a joint training session was held for servicemen of the Russian Navy and pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The military worked out the mechanisms of radio-technical reconnaissance and escort of ships by aviation.