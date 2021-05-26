Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) plans to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the owner of 80% of the common shares ADNOC Distribution Company The offering of about 375 million ADNOC Distribution shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which represents approximately 3% of the registered capital of ADNOC Distribution, through the Rapid Offer Mechanism for shares at a price of 4.36 dirhams per share.

The offering will be for a specific group of qualified institutional investors, in accordance with Rule 144A and Regulation S of the 1933 US Securities Act as amended (the US Securities Act).

In conjunction with the stock offering, ADNOC intends to issue 4.385 billion dirhams of (unsecured) bonds due for payment in 2024, through an offering process to qualified investors outside the United States, in accordance with Regulation S of the US Securities Act. These bonds will be exchangeable with actual shares in ADNOC Distribution, which represents approximately 7% of the company’s registered capital in accordance with specific conditions (“replaceable bonds”). The pooled offering will not be available to the public in the UAE or any other jurisdiction.

This combined offering represents approximately 10% of the registered capital of ADNOC Distribution, in the event that the shares of all the exchangeable bonds are exchanged and settled according to their specified terms. The final selling price of the consolidated offering of AED 4.82 represents a 5% increase over the average share price for ADNOC Distribution for the past three months.

The maturity of the redeemable bonds is 3 years, and they will be issued at a 100% issue rate with coupons at (70%) annually to be paid on a semi-annual basis in the form of arrears in June and December of each year. The share price exchange premium will be determined at (15%) on the reference price for “ADNOC Distribution” shares, so that the replacement price will be AED 5.01.

Value enhancement strategy

This deal is the first combined offering of feasible shares and bonds in the Arab Gulf region, reflecting ADNOC’s continuing strategy to enhance the value of its assets. The innovative transaction structure allows ADNOC to attract a broad and diverse base of new investors, including those interested in investing in equity-linked bonds. The terms of the exchangeable bonds also provide more opportunities to liquidate ADNOC Distribution shares at a premium to the share offering price.

The sale of a stake in “ADNOC Distribution” shares is in line with ADNOC’s commitment to promote the free circulation of shares of ADNOC Distribution Company following the success of the initial public offering in December 2017. Morgan Stanley Capital International announced on May 11, 2021, that ADNOC Distribution would be included in the MSCI Index, effective May 27, 2021., To be one of nine Emirati companies included in this index, and this step is expected to contribute to diversifying the investor base and define the unique investment value provided by the company.

Vienna Stock Exchange

It is expected that the final terms of the pooled offering process will be announced after the completion of the purchase requisition registration process. The settlement of the share offering is expected to take place on or around May 31, 2021, and the replaceable bonds will be settled on or around June 4, 2021. ADNOC has agreed to a 90-day closing period from the settlement date, in accordance with the terms of the exchangeable bond offering. It is also expected that an application to list the exchangeable bonds on the Vienna M. T. F, a regulated stock market under the management of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Increased liquidity

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said: “This offering contributes to increasing liquidity and enables more investors to participate in meaningful and attractive opportunities, in line with what was announced at the time. The ADNOC Distribution IPO on selling more shares in a timely fashion. Today’s announcement of the syndicated offering of shares and exchangeable bonds comes after the private offering of 10% of the outstanding capital in September 2020, which represents the first pooled offering of its kind in the Arab Gulf region.

He added: “The innovative transaction structure will allow us to increase the free circulation of ADNOC Distribution shares to 30% in the event that all bonds are replaced by actual shares, with ADNOC retaining a strategic stake of 70% in ADNOC Distribution which has promising growth potential. This transaction also represents a new step in our strategy to create and enhance the value of our assets. ”

good results

Since the completion of the initial public offering of its shares, ADNOC Distribution has managed to achieve good results that have proven to customers and investors its flexibility, its steadfast focus on safe and smart growth, and its gradual and clear dividend policy for investors. ADNOC’s firm confidence in the ability of ADNOC Distribution continues to maintain its leadership in fuel distribution and retail operation.

“Citigroup Global Market” and “First Abu Dhabi Bank” act as the global coordinators and joint IPO managers for the offering of shares, while “Citigroup Global Market” acts as the global coordinator and lead manager for the process of offering the replaceable bonds, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. And “First Abu Dhabi Bank” (collectively referred to as “banks”).