Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:01



| Updated 1:18 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The first clásico of the 2023-2024 League will be played on the weekend of October 28 and 29 in Montjuic, on matchday 11, according to the draw for the championship that will begin on Friday, August 11. The second league duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on the weekend of April 20 and 21 at the Santiago Bernabéu, on matchday 32, eight days from the end.

Barça will begin their title defense at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, against Getafe, while Madrid will play their first match at San Mamés, against Athletic.

The 1st day of the League:



-Almeria-Rayo Vallecano.

-Athletic-Real Madrid.

-Atletico-Granada.

-Celtic-Osasuna.

-Seville-Valencia.

-Las Palmas-Mallorca.

-Getafe-Barcelona.

-Villarreal-Betis.

-Royal Society-Girona.

-Cádiz-Alaves.