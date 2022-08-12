The Iberdrola league will debut its first year as a professional football category next season and despite the battles between administrations, this Friday the calendar from which all the competitions will be structured has finally been drawn. The Higher Sports Council had to intercede once again to resolve the conflict between the Federation and LaLiga, and after weeks of delay, it agreed with the administration led by Luis Rubiales to hold the ceremony this Friday. In this way, the Federation has raffled this morning at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas the calendar for the next season, which will begin on September 11 and end on May 21 after 30 days. But these have not been the last problems that the celebration of the draw has had.

In the first instance, the Federation has published the calendar chosen among the 100,000 available according to the number that the guests at the gala had drawn, among whom was the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, or the national coach, Jorge Vilda. But two people, the former referee Olatz Rivera and the journalist Ángeles Aguilera, have made a mistake when showing the number. Rivera has shown a nine when his card was actually a six, and Aguilera has shown a six when he was a nine. With this confusion, the chosen number was 46,495 when it should have been 49,465. Realizing the error, the Federation has published the calendar corresponding to the correct number hours after the first draw.

In the new and definitive agenda for women’s football next season, Atlético de Madrid will be in charge of kicking off the championship with the first game of the season against Real Sociedad. The rest of the matches on the first day will be: Alhama – Madrid CF; Raise the Planes – Barcelona; Villarreal – Real Madrid; Sporting Huelva – Seville; Valencia-Betis; Tenerife-Athletic; and Levante – Alaves.

The first main course of the season will arrive on November 6, with the first Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Valdebebas on matchday eight. The Blaugrana have won all the women’s Clasicos that have been played so far in the Iberdrola League, but next year they will be without Alexia Putellas for most of the season, with a knee ligament injury. On March 26, the match of the second round will be played in Barcelona for matchday 23. Another series of big matches will also be played in November. On matchday nine, scheduled for November 20, two derbies will be played on the same day: the Seville derby between Betis and Sevilla at the Verdiblanco stadium and the Basque derby between Athletic and Real Sociedad in Bilbao. On the following day, the confrontation between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will be played in the rojiblanco fiefdom, on the 27th of that month. The first Madrid derby will be held at the merengues’ home on December 11, and the second round match will be played on March 12.

The competition will end on May 21 so that the players can concentrate for the World Cup that takes place last summer. The league will be closed by the following matches: Atlético de Madrid – Tenerife; Seville – Valencia; Athletic-Villarreal; Alaves – Alhama; Madrid CF – Barcelona; Sporting Huelva – Levante; Royal Society – Real Madrid; and Levante – Betis.

