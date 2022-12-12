Since last September 10, when he was proclaimed king, many are the first times that Charles III of England is living in this 2022 as monarch. Now he has had the turn of a much more informal act than others, but with enormous symbolism: the first Christmas greeting card of him as king. Buckingham Palace made public this Sunday the photograph of the first Christmas card of Carlos III, an image of the then heir to the throne with his wife, the now queen consort Camila, at the Braemar Games, in Scotland.

The photograph chosen by Carlos and Camila for their christmas It was taken on September 3, five days before the death of Elizabeth II. Precisely the queen, already delicate in health, missed that event for the first time in her 70-year reign. The call Braemar Gathering is a celebration of traditional Scottish games, sports and dance in Braemar, a town about 58 kilometers west of Aberdeen, a town close to Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of the British royal family and where Queen Elizabeth II died.

This Christmas will be the first that Carlos and Camila will celebrate as kings, with the absence of Isabel II and the controversy of the documentary Harry and Meghan flying over their crowns. The royal family has announced that it will continue the tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, one of the favorite estates of the late Elizabeth II, 100 miles from London. Carlos and Camila will be joined by many other members of the royal family, including the King’s siblings Princess Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as his son Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George, Catherine and Charlotte. Everything indicates that Enrique and Meghan, and their two children, will not attend this Windsor tradition this year.

The photo chosen by Carlos III and Camila for their Christmas greeting. An image that was taken at the Braemar Games on September 3, 2022. Samir Hussein (AP)

For the second time, the portrait painter chosen by Carlos and Camila for the Christmas greeting has been Samir Hussein, a photographer recognized for the numerous portraits of members of the British royal family and artists such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Angelina Jolie, among other celebrities. In the previous Christmas greeting, the then still princes of Wales appeared in the Ascot races. In the image, Carlos helped Camila to put on her mask, in an informal and affectionate gesture with which they wanted to portray the moment the world was living.

Over the years, the couple have chosen informal images of the two of them together, such as the one posted in 2020, sitting on a wooden bench in the colorful garden of Birkhall, the then-prince’s Scottish home. In 2019, they opted for a photo from one of their trips as princes of Wales to Havana (Cuba).

In addition to the meeting in Sandringham, every December 25 the royal family goes to the church of Saint Mary Magdalene for a religious service. Later, King Carlos III will record his first Christmas speech, which is broadcast on Christmas Day. In the last one that she held as monarch in 2021, Elizabeth II had a special memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died that same year. “These days can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year I especially understand why ”, she confessed in her speech, broadcast from Windsor Castle. A year in which the royal family ruled out celebrating the holidays at Sandringham because of the omicron variant.