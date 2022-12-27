Arianna Mihajlovic, her children and her granddaughter spent their first Christmas without Sinisa: the touching letter from the Serbian’s wife

What has just passed was the first Christmas that Arianna, her children and her granddaughter had to spend without the presence of Sinisa Mihajlovic. For the occasion, the wife of the former Serbian footballer and coach wanted to write and publish a thought of her on her social networks, obviously dedicated to her love for her which unfortunately is no longer there.

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

Last December 16, after three and a half years of hard fight against myeloid leukemia, Sinisa Mihajlovic lost her battle and went to only 53 years old.

THE messages of affection arrived to his family were innumerable. The mark left by Sinisa in the world of football and beyond was enormous and everyone wanted to remember not only what a great professional he was, but also and above all the exceptional man he always proved to be.

From that day, for Arianna and for the rest of the family of the former Vukovar footballer and coach a new life. He is no longer there and will no longer be, but they will continue to feel him next to them at all times.

Just 9 days after the disappearance there was immediately the first Christmas without him. And it is precisely on holidays, when one should only celebrate and be happy, that the people who are no longer there are most missed.

In this regard, Arianna Mihajlovic wanted tell his thoughts and share it with the many followers who follow her on Instagram.

The dedication of Arianna Mihajlovic for sinisa

Credit: Arianna Mihajlovic – Instagram

These are the words of a grief-stricken woman, those of Arianna, but at the same time of a mother and grandmother who does and will do everything to lead his family in this journey that has just begun without Sinisa. Here’s what he wrote:

The first Christmas after losing someone is hard. You don’t feel like celebrating but you do. For the children, for the family. It will hurt. The gifts you don’t need to buy this year, the empty chair. Memories of past celebrations, the voice you don’t hear.