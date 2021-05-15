The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1 with the Zhuzhong rover has successfully landed on the surface of Mars. This was reported by Xinhua with reference to the National Space Administration of China.

It is noted that China for the first time in history landed a spacecraft on the Red Planet.

Earlier, the Chinese probe “Tianwen-1” made new images of Mars. In a posting on the CGTN website, the space station snapped three high-resolution photos of Mars: two panchromatic and one color. The images were captured by a high-resolution camera at a distance of 330 to 350 kilometers to the object. Journalists noticed that small craters, ridges, dunes and other relief of the Red Planet can be seen in the images captured by “Tianwen-1”.

China’s first probe to explore Mars, Tianwen 1, was launched at the end of July. The total weight of “Tianwen-1” is about five tons, of which 3.7 tons fall on the orbital station.