The first child born in Portugal thanks to post-mortem fertilization was born on Wednesday 16 August in a hospital in Porto and weighs almost four kilos. He has his father’s first name, Hugo, while the second, Guilherme, was chosen by the same parent, who died of cancer in 2019 – at the age of 29 – leaving his cryopreserved sperm and a written authorization to proceed with assisted fertilization. The rest of the legal battle had to be fought by the widow Ângela Ferreira, now the mother of the newborn.

The Portuguese law on assisted procreation, in fact, dates back to 2006 and prohibited fertilization with genetic material from a deceased donor. The paradox, however, was that the ban could only be applied to family donors and not to anonymous ones, who as such could already be deceased. It was Ângela’s commitment that led first to a collection of signatures and then to a parliamentary and social debate, in which the Socialist Party, the Communists and the Left Bloc decided together to amend the law, including Portugal among the not many countries that allow this practice after the death of one of the spouses. The change was approved in March 2021 and promulgated by the President of the Republic, after his first veto, in November of the same year.