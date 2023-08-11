Episode one of the new animation of Pokemon“Pokémon: Path to the Topis available to view now at Youtube. Announced during the presentation of Pokemon Presents in August 2023, episode one, titled ‘The club‘, is now available to watch on the Official Channel of Pokemon in Youtube. It premiered in the pokemon world championship in Yokohama today. The program itself is named after a letter from Pokemon of the same name: “Path to the Top“.

The new show follows Ava, who moves to a new town and joins a club Pokemon GTC at his new school. His MVP is Oddish, and he soon discovers that he has a talent for the game itself. The episode is approximately 10 minutes long and follows Ava as she adjusts to both her new life and the GTC.

The animation of the show has been done by Taiko Studios, the company responsible for creating the wonderful short film “One Small Step“, which was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 91st Academy Awards.

You can watch episode one of “Path to the Top” next.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: never caught my attention Pokemonbut this animation looks beautiful, I just hope I don’t get caught up in it GTC :/