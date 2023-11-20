Club América had a spectacular regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the team went from less to more and they closed the competition with 16 games in a row without knowing defeat, since their only setback was on Matchday 1, in addition, just in case They were the absolute leaders with 40 points.
For this reason, while waiting to play the final phase, the board is already planning the Clausura 2024 tournament and several changes are expected to raise the level of the team. André Jardine.
There is nothing confirmed yet, but the departure of the Uruguayan defender seems imminent. Sebastian Caceresthe center back has become a holder of Marcelo Bielsa in the national team and it seems that he has asked his representative to find a place for him in a club on the Old Continent.
He has even been linked with several clubs in several major leagues such as Tottenham Hotspur and Naples, among others. So although the Eagles could lose an important piece in an area that they will need to reinforce, they will have a strong income income given that their value is 3.5 million euros in the market.
In the same way, the Spanish midfielder is another of the players who have been linked to them in Europe and they would have him watching from their country to repatriate him, there is talk that Celta de Vigo would be one of those interested in his services
On the other hand, regarding registrations, the possible interest of Juan BrunettaSantos Laguna’s offensive midfielder who has had a spectacular level in the recent semester.
Likewise, consideration will be given to renewing or purchasing the center’s letter. Igor Lichnovsky who has become a starter in Coapa. Finally, it is intended to reinforce the right and left wing, this after the retirement of Miguel Layun for 2024 and a player is required for one of those sides or both, since Emilio Lara has not been to the liking of gardenas well as Chava Reyes and Luis Fuentes He is already a veteran.
#América #preparing #Clausura