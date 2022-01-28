Launched the fourth edition which increases by 6 stages, it will also touch the USA and will return to Italy: there will still be Naples and almost certainly Milan

The first Isl without Federica Pellegrini. Isl beats Fina in speed for its 2022 world championship because the fourth edition of the global swimming Championships is already underway. With still 10 teams and several new features, but above all by lengthening the races (6 more stages), temporality and formula. There will be time to develop the locations, for example, but certainly the first novelty of the short course show format that enhances the teams more than the individualities, is that for the first time it will have regular season stages in the United States, where we remember the finals of the first edition were hosted in Las Vegas.

Dates – It starts on June 3, ends in the second week of December in North America (it’s easy to imagine Canada as the Toronto Titans shone a year ago). The first 5 rounds will take place in a month from June 3 to July 3 and will see the Aqua Centurions of Matteo Giunta (semifinalists a year ago in the edition won by the Energy Standard of Benny Pilato) who will debut against the Cali Condors, the London Roar and the New York Breakers. So the main Azzurri will fly to the USA in the phase that will precede the Settecolli in July and the European Championships in August in Rome. See also Volleyball VaLePa won the top match of the Champions League, Vantaa Ducks in Helsinki

Europe and Italy – After the break, the Isl will start again on 25 August in Europe in September the Isl will return to Italy (Naples is a candidate as the main field, Milan is in the running for a doubling) until 7 October. It is precisely in Italy that the playoff framework should be defined, which will start on October 22 again in the USA, the circuit will then touch Asia until December 4, when the Final Four will be defined. If we compare the calendar of the ISL and the rest of the great traditional events, joints have been foreseen but never overlapping: this is to allow swimmers to be able to respond to the call-up of the national teams in view of the Commonwealth Games, 29 July – 3 August in Birmingham, European Championships 11-17 August in Rome, Asian Games – Hangzhou, China 11-16 September and World Short Course Championships – Kazan 17-22 December. There is no doubt that between Isl and the World Cup, the champions will choose the former. In summary, Isl increases the number of matches in 2022 compared to 202, it will be itinerant this time for 6 months and in the coherent plan to become a Lega Pro along the lines of the Champions League – Nba, Diamond League which have a calendar developed over several months. And the format is back on the road also in light of the great enthusiasm and interest of cities interested in hosting the Isl). Big cities worldwide will host world swimming for the first time. The calendar is compatible with other major international swimming events in order to demonstrate, for the umpteenth time, the will to work together to take swimming to another dimension in terms of popularity. See also Ferrari is already in the air of 2022: Leclerc and Sainz on track with the SF21. Shwartzman debut

The inventor – The words of Konstantin Grigorishin, founder and president of Isl: “Last year we introduced the Draft for the first time. This year we are preparing some very exciting innovations for our format, which will make the matches of Islam even more unpredictable. We are also expanding geographically: we will bring Islam to Asia for the first time. Passionate, follow us “.

January 28, 2022

