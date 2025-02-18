02/18/2025



Updated at 11: 54h.





The 4rt level with which Toni Bou He achieved the first of his 36 world champion titles can already be observed closely and almost play after an agreement has been reached to be exposed in the Moto Museum in Alcalá de Henares, specifically in the Box Repsol exhibition . The museum thus enhances its collection of iconic motorcycles with this Montesa with which Catalan rose to the top of the podium in 2007. A motorcycle with which, with just 20 years, Bou conquered the title in his debut in the team. She is the protagonist of the brilliant start of the incomparable career of the Piera pilot, First stone of an unprecedented record which has led him to be one of the most important figures of our country’s sport.

It is also the second motorcycle of Bou that can be seen in the exhibition of Alcalá de Henares, as motor lovers can also admire the same 4RT level but evolved with which Bou reached no less than no less than last year than 36 World Championships.

This iconic motorcycle can be admired along with other mythical machines such as the Honda NSR 500 of Mick Doohan 1995, the 50cc derby of Angel Nieto of 1971 or the Honda RC213V of Marc Márquez of 2019 with which Repsol has developed its renewable fuels. All this, in an immersive and educational experience to pay tribute to the biker culture in Spain and highlight the importance of Repsol in the sector. A space dedicated to the sponsorships of the multienergetic company in MotoGP, Trial and Raids, which can be visited every weekend.

It should be noted that Toni Bou is, with these 36 titles, exterior eighteen (outdoor) and other indoor eighteen (Indoor), the trial pilot with more titles of world champion of history, surpassing Dougie Lampkin With twelve, now Jordi Tarréswith seven. He debuted in a world championship in 2003, where he was 15th in Ireland. After an ascending and outstanding career being champion of Spain and Europe, Bou achieved its first world championship in 2007, in Outdoor and Indoor modality, an achievement that repeatedly repeated until this last 2024.









The 2009 season was a round year for Bou to reach the 5 main titles at stake: World Champion and Champion of Spain in the Indoor and Outdoor and Winner modalities with the Spanish team in the Nations Trial, feat that only Adam Raga He had previously achieved, in 2005.