Next Friday the 2023 Opening Tournament will resume, after a break due to the start of the Leagues Cup, where the Águilas del América team were eliminated in the round of 16 against Nashville SC.
It will be on Sunday, August 20, when América returns to the activity of matchday 4, when it enters the field of the Jalisco Stadium to face off against Atlas. However, not everything is good news for the capital club, since the Brazilian coach, André Jardine, will have the loss of one of the most outstanding footballers in his squad.
According to the first reports, the Mexican defender Nestor Araujo would not continue in the Coapa squad, because the whole of the AEK of Athens He already raised his hand to be able to get his services.
As he did not end up consolidating with America, the cream-blue high command would not look with bad eyes on his departure in exchange for a juicy amount of money.
The coach of the European club, Matías Almeyda, looks for the defender at any cost to strengthen the team. Also, a source close to 90min reported that the transaction would be around a million and a half dollars.
More news of Mexican soccer transfers:
At 31 years of age, and with a market value of around 2 million dollars, Nestor Araujo He has played a total of 35 games with AM
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#casualty #Jardine #game #Atlas
Leave a Reply