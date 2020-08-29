In the United States, the first in the country and the fourth in the world were registered cases of re-infection with coronavirus. Reported by The New York Times. Two other cases have been identified in Europe and one more in Hong Kong.

According to him, a 25-year-old resident of the city of Reno (Nevada) was re-infected with COVID-19, while the disease is severe. For the first time, an American felt unwell in March, a coronavirus test showed a positive result. At the end of May, the man again turned to doctors, and doctors found traces characteristic of coronavirus infection on an X-ray of the lungs. 48 days passed between the two infections.

It is noted that after the first recovery, the doctors did not check his blood for antibodies to COVID-19. After reinfection, their presence was registered.

Nevada laboratory director Mark Pandori said it is currently unknown why the second time the disease is more severe. He suggested that this could be due to biological reasons. Experts also speculate that the patient did not develop antibodies after the first infection, or that his immune response was suppressed by a large dose of the virus a second time.

As of August 28, there are more than 24.5 million people infected with coronavirus in the world, of which more than 833 thousand have died, another 16 million have recovered. Most of the infected are in the United States – 5.9 million people are infected with the virus, more than 180 thousand have died. The five countries with the most COVID-19 diseases also include Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.