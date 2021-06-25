In Russia, the first case of infection with the delta plus strain of coronavirus was recorded. Darya Danilenko, deputy director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza for scientific work, told about this, Fontanka reports.

“The case is the only one and, most likely, imported,” Danilenko said. She added that this strain was recorded in isolated cases in the United States and Great Britain.

The specialist pointed out that it is too early to talk about the degree of danger of the “plus delta”. According to her, according to the clinical picture of patients with such a strain, it cannot be said that it is more dangerous or fatal than other known variants of COVID-19.

On June 24, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that there is no newest strain of the delta plus coronavirus in Russia. According to her, this strain has been identified not only in India, but also in five other states.

Doctor of Biological Sciences, Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (USA) Ancha Baranova explained that the danger of the “delta plus” strain is that the coronavirus can get away from the “cocktail” of antibodies, including vaccines and serums.