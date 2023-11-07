The first case of Hong Kong flu was recorded in the Sakhalin region. This was reported on Tuesday, November 7 website Rospotrebnadzor for the region.

According to the agency, the influenza A (H3N2) virus is characterized by the rapid development of an infection that has a long duration and requires symptomatic treatment. It is noted that the Hong Kong flu affects the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity and oropharynx, causing inflammatory processes.

Rospotrebnadzor drew attention to the fact that the general epidemiological situation regarding the incidence of acute respiratory infections in the region is unstable. There has been an upward trend in the incidence rate in recent weeks, the department noted.

The Hong Kong flu got its name because of the 1968–1969 pandemic that killed nearly a million Hong Kong residents. At that time, it was mainly the elderly who were sick.

Earlier, on September 13, infectious disease doctor and pediatrician Evgeny Timakov said during a press conference at the Izvestia press center that the flu has changed this season. According to the doctor, today three strains of influenza have appeared, to which Russians have not acquired immunity. At the same time, he pointed out that coronavirus infection affects the immune system – it can “erase” the immunological memory of previous infections.