The first case of Hong Kong flu infection was detected in the Sakhalin region

The first case of Hong Kong influenza subtype A (H3N2) was detected in the Sakhalin region. This was reported by the Rospotrebnadzor office for Sakhalin on website.

“Based on the results of the 44th week of 2023, 2,248 cases of acute respiratory viral infections were registered, including 1 case of influenza, etiologically associated with the influenza A (H3N2) virus,” the federal service reported.

The department called the situation with the increase in the incidence of acute viral respiratory infections unstable, with a trend towards an increase in incidence in recent weeks.

The Hong Kong flu is an acute respiratory disease that got its name from the pandemic that broke out in Hong Kong in 1968. This type of flu develops quickly and is most dangerous for children in the first two years of life, as well as for people with weakened immune systems. Cases of influenza this year in Russia have been recorded in the Tyumen, Oryol and Amur regions.