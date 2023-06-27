The tibia of a hominid preserved in the National Museum of Kenya, in Nairobi, revealed the oldest possible case of cannibalism; could have occurred more than 1.45 million years ago, according to an article published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Almost a million and a half years ago, a group of human relatives – who were not identified but could be erectus or Homo habilis– left cut marks on the shin found at a site in northern Kenya, which shows signs that the owner may have been slaughtered to separate the meat, possibly representing the first known case of cannibalism among hominids.

Paleoanthropologist Briana Pobiner, from the National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC, noted that “people are hungry and eat the dead to feed themselves.”

If one species ate another, this technically would not have been cannibalism, but a case of cannibalism, or eating hominin meat, says Pobiner, lead author of the research. Still, she added, these hominids may have looked a bit alike, and the butchers probably didn’t pick and choose who they ate.

In 2017, the paleontologist traveled to Kenya to examine dozens of hominin bones housed in Kenya’s national museums in Nairobi. She was looking for animal bite marks on the bones, which would indicate that early hominids were eaten by African predators such as hyenas or bobcats.

However, he found no bite marks. Instead, she found what appeared to be cut marks on a hominin shin bone, which was discovered in 1970 in the Turkana region of northwestern Kenya by famed British paleoanthropologist Mary Leakey.

Pobiner had seen those marks before. He specified: “I have studied hundreds of fossil animal bones from the same period and region that bear traces of butchery. So I knew right away what they were.”

He identified a number of bone surface modifications on the medial side of the proximal shaft that appeared consistent with stone tool cut marks. When in doubt, he created 11 samples of these marks with dental casting material and sent the molds to Michael Pante, a paleoanthropologist at Colorado State University and co-author of the new study, and Trevor Keevil, a doctoral student in anthropology at Purdue University. and co-author of the study, without saying what he thought they were.

Pante and Keevil 3D-scanned the mysterious markings and compared them to a database of 898 tooth, butcher and stomp marks conducted in controlled experiments. Their analysis showed that at least nine of the 11 cut marks had been made with stone tools on the 1.45-million-year-old bone. There’s no reason for such butchery unless the meat is to be eaten, and Pobiner claims it appears diners were trying to separate the meaty calf muscle from the bone. “They are being killed in the same way as other animals,” she adds.

Experts attribute this case to nutritional cannibalism, which occurs “for the sole purpose of obtaining food” and can be divided into incidental cannibalism, which focuses on survival, or long-term cannibalism, also called gastronomic or dietary cannibalism, in which the humans are part of the diet of other humans.

