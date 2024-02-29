The first cars of Line 4 of the Light Rail arrive in Jalisco which will connect to Tlajomulco with the other lines.

Governor Enrique Alfaro revealed the appearance of the first cars of Line 4 of the Light Train, today, Thursday, February 29.

“14 years of struggle to give Tlajomulco and to the south of the city a decent public transport. Reaching this day for me has a very, very deep meaning because, since I was president of TlajomulcoI fought to ensure that our municipality had an electric train line “, declared Alfaro Ramírez.

The trains are white with orange and gray stripes, with black fronts. The seats are orange for general users and yellow for people with disabilities, pregnant women and older adults.

Alfaro stated that the wagons They already have the signage for the 8 stations of Line 4.

The cars are protected in the yards and garages of L3. Alfaro stated that the work on Line 4 is at 50 percent, it should be noted that Line 4 is expected to begin operating in the first half of 2024, according to the public project.