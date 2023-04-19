The first heart chair in the region appeared in the Khabarovsk Clinical Diagnostic Center. With it, the patient can independently undergo an ECG in one minute. All data is sent to his smartphone.

Equipment worth more than 16 million rubles was purchased as part of the “Modernization of the primary link” program of the “Healthcare” national project. The funds of the medical institution were also involved.

Thus, the center purchased a multifunctional surgical table with a drive system, a multi-parameter monitor for the resuscitator and an anesthesiologist at the patient’s bedside, two ultrasound imaging systems, four outpatient recorders for long-term blood pressure monitoring, a general-purpose anesthesia system and two FORTEK high-frequency electrosurgical devices.

As for the cardio chair, this is a Russian development of the CardioQUARK company. With the help of such a study, one can also detect suspicions of pathology, in particular, diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, and cerebrovascular accidents. The cost of this equipment is 140 thousand rubles. To work, you must enter a phone number, height, weight and gender. The chair can be used by anyone, regardless of the place of attachment.

According to and.about. Deputy Chief Physician for the Medical Department of the CDC Natalia Suslova, who cites IA AmurMedia, This is a screening test and does not replace an examination by a doctor. The patient gets the opportunity to pay attention in time to possible deviations from the norm.

The cardio chair has already been tested at the Healthy Lifestyle Festival, which took place in Khabarovsk on April 8. Over 200 studies have been completed.

Earlier it was reported that more than 1.6 billion rubles were invested in the medicine of the Khabarovsk Territory in 2022. A regional program for the modernization of primary health care has been implemented, which is carried out within the framework of the national project “Health”.