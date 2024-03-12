Lithuanian customs: an Audi Q7 with Russian license plates was detained at a checkpoint

The first car with Russian license plates was detained at a checkpoint in Lithuania. From March 11, cars with Russian registration numbers in Lithuania must be re-registered as Lithuanian ones or leave the country.

The Audi Q7 was detained at a checkpoint in the village of Medininkai. The driver turned out to be a Moldovan citizen who was heading to Belarus. Customs officers will draw up a report on the administrative violation, and the car will most likely be confiscated.

Latvia has already transferred confiscated cars to Ukraine worth almost a million euros

If a car with Russian license plates is confiscated, the Lithuanian authorities will be able to transfer it to the needs of Ukraine. About it warned Chairman of the Lithuanian community in Ukraine Rolandas Zalnierius. Neighboring Latvia has already done this.

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

For 2023, Latvia in total sent 271 cars to Ukraine: cars were confiscated from drunk drivers. The total value of the confiscated cars is estimated at almost a million euros (903,453 euros). The law, which the Latvian Seimas adopted unanimously in February 2023, allowed sending cars of citizens to Ukraine.

In September, Lithuanian customs announced to owners of Russian cars the deadlines for exporting vehicles from the territory of the European Union (EU). Cars with Russian license plates that entered Lithuania before September 11, 2023 must leave the country and the entire EU territory within six months from the date of arrival. Representative of the Lithuanian Customs Department Irmina Frolova-Milashene said that about 50 cars with Russian license plates remained in Lithuania. Some of them are located in parking areas.

Moscow promised to respond to the confiscation of cars with Russian license plates

Moscow promised to introduce retaliatory measures if Lithuania begins to confiscate cars with Russian license plates. This statement was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry. There they called such actions “an act of robbery at the state level.”

“If this decision of Vilnius is implemented, it can only be regarded as a gross act of robbery at the state level. Such discriminatory actions, of course, will not go unanswered,” the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

Associate Professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, Director of the Center for European Information Nikolai Topornin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, explained that Lithuania’s decision to confiscate cars with Russian license plates on its territory is related to sanctions.

The story began last year, when the European Commission published clarifications on the procedure for passing Russian citizens and personal belongings traveling with them. A separate clause stipulated the procedure for crossing the border by car. It was said there that, in principle, cars with Russian license plates can be detained and even confiscated, because, according to the European Commission, the Russians were allegedly trying to sell them, which is a violation of sanctions Nikolay Toporninpolitical scientist

Tightening began in 2023. In July, the Central Information Office of the Main Directorate of Customs of the Federal Republic of Germany reported that cars with Russian license plates could be confiscated from Russians due to sanctions. Subsequently, all European countries that have a border with Russia banned the entry of cars with Russian registration into their territory. In addition, Bulgaria, which does not border Russia, has also introduced similar measures.

Owners of cars with Russian license plates in Finland were reminded that March 16th is the deadline for exporting such cars from the country. At the same time, the country's authorities have not yet decided what to do with those who do not comply with this requirement, as well as with their cars.