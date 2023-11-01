Different problems, including an accident, cause the revocation of the permit for driverless taxis in California, the most advanced territory in driverless cars. But more and more countries authorize them, including Spain

Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 00:22



| Updated 7:44 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the second half of the 20th century, California became the epitome of all the problems caused by the intensive use of the private automobile, something that was often illustrated by endless traffic jams on eight-lane highways that blurred into a horizon…

This content is exclusive for subscribers



