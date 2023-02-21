Peugeot in 2023 celebrate 130 years in Italy, an appointment that winks at the past but also at the future. The January 2, 1893 in fact, the first Peugeot in historyas well as the first car ever in Italy and it was the Type 3 frame 25 ordered by Count Gaetano Rossi of Schio. The present and the future instead is represented by new 408 and from Peugeot Inception Conceptthe technological manifesto that prefigures the brand’s innovations for the future of mobility.

The first car in Italy, Peugeot is history

It’s history! Peugeot in our country is the protagonist of a record, or she was one Peugeot the first car in Italy to circulate on the roads of the peninsula. An innovative spirit that of Peugeot which since 1810 has contributed to the development of our country, beyond two centuries of history characterized by many innovations, even in sectors other than the automobile.

Giulio Marc D’Alberton, Head of Communications for Peugeot Italia, talks about the brand’s 130th anniversary

From the world of fashion to the kitchen, to tools, but also in the world of two and four wheels. As in the case of the invention of first convertible coupe car of history, the Peugeot 402 Eclipsebut also the invention of the DPF particulate filterThe first diesel hybrid of history or the revolutionary Peugeot i-Cockpit. Just to name a few.

Peugeot Type 3, the first car in Italy

The Peugeot brand made its debut in Italy on January 2, 1893when he entered the Chiasso customs a Peugeot Type 3, ordered the previous August 30th. The buyer was the Count Gaetano Rossi of Schiowho had bought it to move more comfortably for work in the province of Vicenza, causing a stir and interest.

Peugeot Type 3 chassis 25, the first car to circulate in Italy

An interest that did not leave indifferent even the Senator Giovanni Agnelliat the time an army officer in service in Verona who, as an excellent mechanic enthusiast, wanted to test that innovative vehicle several years before founding the most important Italian car manufacturer.

The discovery of this primacy of the Casa del Leone was the work of one of the founders as well as secretary of the Peugeot Italy Historical ClubFabrizio Taiana who, in Paris at the beginning of 2000 to consult the production registers, noticed what for decades had passed as a sale made in France.

Peugeot Type 3 chassis 25 with the 408 Coupé (past and present)

The place of destination “Rochette” was actually Piovene Rocchette, in the province of Vicenza, and that chassis number 25 had been delivered to a certain Rossi. Widespread surname, certainly, but certainly less than the people who, at the time, could afford such an innovative and expensive vehicle (5,552.20 French Francs, equivalent to 6 years’ salary for a worker) and the research, as well as attributing the purchase from Count Gaetano Rossi of Schio, led shortly afterwards to another discovery.

That Peugeot Type 3 chassis 25 still existed and was guarded for decades within the National Automobile Museumin Turin, cataloged inaccurately due, probably, to plates applied on the occasion of restorations occurred during the decades following the construction.

This discovery made it possible to backdate the actual arrival of the first car in Italy by a year, because until then it was believed that the very first to circulate was the Panhard & Levassor of Count Carlo Ginori of Florence, arrived on February 28, 1894.

Peugeot Type 3 chassis 25

Peugeot immediately had a strong and solid bond with Italy starting from that day and today ours is the second most important country in the world for the Lion brand, and membership in Stellantis (based in Turin) plays a further role in this mix of cultures.

Peugeot electrified range in Italy

The future in Italy needs to be rewritten with the electrified range, starting with the debut on Italian roads of the Peugeot 408, also plug-in hybrid. And during 2023 the whole range will be electrified because of the technology Hybrid plugin And 100% electric that is added Hybrid 48V.

Road test video Peugeot 408 Hybrid GT 225 HP

The range ranges from the more compact 208 to the 2008 SUV with new electric motor with 156 HP and 400 km range to versions Hybrid 48V of 3008 and 5008to switch to the 100% electric version of e-308also at the new 508.

Thierry Lonziano, director of the Peugeot brand in Italy, illustrates the brand’s future models

By 2025 there will be 5 fully electric versions, with Peugeot’s stated goal of offering a 100% EV version of each model in the range to arrive at 2030 when it will sell only 100% electric models.

Peugeot future only electric

The future of Peugeot is electric and is well defined by Peugeot Inception Conceptpresented in the course of the last CES in Las Vegasbased on the new STLA platform which will be adopted by several Stellantis models.

Peugeot Inception Concept

The prototype shows the study for the use of new and unedited materials reducing waste and environmental impact, replacing chrome and black colors with glass and light. The Peugeot i-Cockpit takes a quantum leap thanks to the study of theHypersquarea digital control by wire which replaces the traditional steering wheel.

Photo Peugeot 130 years in Italy

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Peugeot Type 3 the first car in Italy

👉 Try Peugeot 408 Coupe

👉Peugeot Inception Concept

👉 Peugeot range 100 electric by 2025

👉 PEUGEOT price list 👉 PEUGEOT used ads

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK